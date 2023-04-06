ST. LOUIS – It’s time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Gateway180 Homeless Services

Gateway180 Homeless Services invites volunteers to help spring clean the shelter.

The agency offers emergency, wrap-around, and continuing support to families fighting homelessness.



Gateway180 Shelter Spring Clean

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Gateway180 Homeless Services

1000 N. 19th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106

SqWires

SqWires Restaurant and Market offers a tasty way to help the environment with a Green Drinks happy hour. EarthDay 365 will host the event. They will promote the Green Dining Alliance, a collective of local eateries that focus on sustainability and eco-responsibility.

Green Drinks at SqWires

Hosted by EarthDay 365

Wednesday, April 12th

5 – 7 p.m.

SqWires Restaurant and Market

1415 S. 18th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

Helping Hand Me Downs

Helping Hand Me Downs get helps from Steve’s Hot Dogs and a special Hot Dog Night.

The agency offers support and donations to deserving families while keeping textiles out of landfills.

Steve’s Hot Dogs will donate 15% of sales to Helping Hand Me Downs. This applies to dine-in and carryout orders.

Helping Hand Me Downs Hot Dog Night!

Wednesday, April 26

4 – 9 p.m.

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 932-5953