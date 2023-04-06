ST. LOUIS – It’s time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Gateway180 Homeless Services
Gateway180 Homeless Services invites volunteers to help spring clean the shelter.
The agency offers emergency, wrap-around, and continuing support to families fighting homelessness.
Gateway180 Shelter Spring Clean
Saturday, April 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Gateway180 Homeless Services
1000 N. 19th St.
St. Louis, MO 63106
SqWires
SqWires Restaurant and Market offers a tasty way to help the environment with a Green Drinks happy hour. EarthDay 365 will host the event. They will promote the Green Dining Alliance, a collective of local eateries that focus on sustainability and eco-responsibility.
Green Drinks at SqWires
Hosted by EarthDay 365
Wednesday, April 12th
5 – 7 p.m.
SqWires Restaurant and Market
1415 S. 18th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
Helping Hand Me Downs
Helping Hand Me Downs get helps from Steve’s Hot Dogs and a special Hot Dog Night.
The agency offers support and donations to deserving families while keeping textiles out of landfills.
Steve’s Hot Dogs will donate 15% of sales to Helping Hand Me Downs. This applies to dine-in and carryout orders.
Helping Hand Me Downs Hot Dog Night!
Wednesday, April 26
4 – 9 p.m.
Steve’s Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63118
(314) 932-5953