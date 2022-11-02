ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Jim Butler Auto Group’s Good Taste Initiative just launched to fight food insecurity. The dealership is collecting donated food at all locations, will give $50 from each car sold to a food pantry in Missouri, and will raise $100,000 for food pantries in the state. The Good Eats Gala will feature some of the best chefs in the St. Louis Area.
Good Taste: A Fundraiser for Missouri Families
Thursday, December 8
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST
Neiman Marcus
Plaza Frontenac
1701 S. Lindbergh
Frontenac, MO 63131
https://bit.ly/3Dxkfhe
Hidden Valley Ski Resort is one of more than two dozen employers looking for talent at the Job News USA Job Fair. The resort is looking for workers in ski operations, lift operations, and the restaurant.
Job News USA Job Fair
Thursday, November 10
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers
2050 Dorsett Village
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
https://bit.ly/3sTuszU
The Sickle-Cell Assocation – St. Louis will have the Committed to the Cause Gala. The fundraiser will also honor Sickle-Cell warriors and allies. Sickle-Cell is a genetic blood disorder that triggers pain, stroke, organ damage, and sometimes death. Research into treatments added years to the lives of those living with the disease.
Committed to the Cause Gala
Benefits Sickle-Cell Association – St. Louis
Saturday, November 5
6:00 p.m.
Ferguson Community Center
1050 Smith Ave.
Ferguson, MO 63135
https://bit.ly/3Dm7kPe