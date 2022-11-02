ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Jim Butler Auto Group’s Good Taste Initiative just launched to fight food insecurity. The dealership is collecting donated food at all locations, will give $50 from each car sold to a food pantry in Missouri, and will raise $100,000 for food pantries in the state. The Good Eats Gala will feature some of the best chefs in the St. Louis Area.

Good Taste: A Fundraiser for Missouri Families

Thursday, December 8

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Neiman Marcus

Plaza Frontenac

1701 S. Lindbergh

Frontenac, MO 63131

https://bit.ly/3Dxkfhe

Hidden Valley Ski Resort is one of more than two dozen employers looking for talent at the Job News USA Job Fair. The resort is looking for workers in ski operations, lift operations, and the restaurant.

Job News USA Job Fair

Thursday, November 10

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://bit.ly/3sTuszU

The Sickle-Cell Assocation – St. Louis will have the Committed to the Cause Gala. The fundraiser will also honor Sickle-Cell warriors and allies. Sickle-Cell is a genetic blood disorder that triggers pain, stroke, organ damage, and sometimes death. Research into treatments added years to the lives of those living with the disease.

Committed to the Cause Gala

Benefits Sickle-Cell Association – St. Louis

Saturday, November 5

6:00 p.m.

Ferguson Community Center

1050 Smith Ave.

Ferguson, MO 63135

https://bit.ly/3Dm7kPe