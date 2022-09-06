ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Color of Wellness Magazine wants to empower Black patients in healthcare settings. A 2021 Harvard School of Public Health report shows that anti-Black racism exists in healthcare settings and hurts African-American patients. Color of Wellness publishers will have the “Cancer in Black America: A Health Equity Forum” on Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m. CDT. Patients will discuss their cancer journeys and the American Cancer Society will offer guidance and resources.
Register at https://www.colorofwellness.co/event/.
The Northside Trap Run will help support affordable-housing efforts in underserved neighborhoods on Saturday, September 10. The historic Ville Neighborhood has been targeted by crime and disinvestment. However, event registration fees will help Northside Community Housing, Inc. return safe and affordable housing to the area. There will be a festival with DJs as well as a run/walk.
Northside Trap Run
Sponsored by The Young Friends of The Ville
Saturday, September 10
On-site registration 6 a.m. CDT
Run / walk starts 8:30 a.m.
Kennerly Ave. & N. Sarah St.
St. Louis, MO 63113
https://traprunstl.com/
You can celebrate the sound of the late, great Aretha Franklin at Twilight Thursdays September 15.
The Aretha Franklin Catalog will feature songs performed by local music greats. The set will be under the night sky and free.
“The Aretha Franklin Catalog”
Twilight Thursdays
Thursday, September 15
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays