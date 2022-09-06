ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Color of Wellness Magazine wants to empower Black patients in healthcare settings. A 2021 Harvard School of Public Health report shows that anti-Black racism exists in healthcare settings and hurts African-American patients. Color of Wellness publishers will have the “Cancer in Black America: A Health Equity Forum” on Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m. CDT. Patients will discuss their cancer journeys and the American Cancer Society will offer guidance and resources.

Register at https://www.colorofwellness.co/event/.

The Northside Trap Run will help support affordable-housing efforts in underserved neighborhoods on Saturday, September 10. The historic Ville Neighborhood has been targeted by crime and disinvestment. However, event registration fees will help Northside Community Housing, Inc. return safe and affordable housing to the area. There will be a festival with DJs as well as a run/walk.

Northside Trap Run

Sponsored by The Young Friends of The Ville

Saturday, September 10

On-site registration 6 a.m. CDT

Run / walk starts 8:30 a.m.

Kennerly Ave. & N. Sarah St.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://traprunstl.com/



You can celebrate the sound of the late, great Aretha Franklin at Twilight Thursdays September 15.

The Aretha Franklin Catalog will feature songs performed by local music greats. The set will be under the night sky and free.

“The Aretha Franklin Catalog”

Twilight Thursdays

Thursday, September 15

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays