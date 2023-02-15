ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate Black History Month by looking at farmers building healthy futures. The Black-owned Heru Urban Farming makes fresh food accessible in underserved areas.
EarthDance Organic Farm teaches the community about sustainable growing from their farm in Ferguson. A Red Circle works to close racial disparities in several spaces, including food access. Leaders will speak as part of the Garden’s Black Farmers’ speaker’s series.
Heru Urban Farming, EarthDance Organic Farm, A Red Circle
Part of the Black Farmers Series
Wednesday, February 22
9:00 a.m. – Noon CST
4344 Shaw Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 577-5100
Telehealth exploded after the start of the COVID pandemic as part of the ongoing digital health revolution. The community can learn how many programs were launched in the St. Louis area. They can also learn how future developments can affect their health and that of their loved ones.
Digital Health
Thursday, February 16
4:00 p.p m.- 7:00 p.m. CST
Venture Café St. Louis
4240 Duncan Avenue #200
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/4113KFo
We the Tenants will help renters advocate for themselves with local lawmakers. The Power Meeting will show how renters and advocates how to get and conduct meetings with lawmakers.
We the Tenants Power Meeting
Thursday, February 16
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Deaconess Foundation
1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
https://bit.ly/3YvhCpE