The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate Black History Month by looking at farmers building healthy futures. The Black-owned Heru Urban Farming makes fresh food accessible in underserved areas.

EarthDance Organic Farm teaches the community about sustainable growing from their farm in Ferguson. A Red Circle works to close racial disparities in several spaces, including food access. Leaders will speak as part of the Garden’s Black Farmers’ speaker’s series.

Heru Urban Farming, EarthDance Organic Farm, A Red Circle

Part of the Black Farmers Series

Wednesday, February 22

9:00 a.m. – Noon CST

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 577-5100

https://bit.ly/3XMHFHP

Telehealth exploded after the start of the COVID pandemic as part of the ongoing digital health revolution. The community can learn how many programs were launched in the St. Louis area. They can also learn how future developments can affect their health and that of their loved ones.

Digital Health

Thursday, February 16

4:00 p.p m.- 7:00 p.m. CST

Venture Café St. Louis

4240 Duncan Avenue #200

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/4113KFo

We the Tenants will help renters advocate for themselves with local lawmakers. The Power Meeting will show how renters and advocates how to get and conduct meetings with lawmakers.

We the Tenants Power Meeting

Thursday, February 16

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Deaconess Foundation

1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://bit.ly/3YvhCpE