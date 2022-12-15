ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Holidays in Old North bring Santa to an underserved party of North St. Louis. There will be food, entertainment, and local artisans with unique gifts for purchase.



Holidays in Old North

Saturday, December 17

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2624 N 14th St.

St Louis, MO 63106-3913

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction