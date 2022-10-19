ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Trader Bob’s Tattoo Shop will have a Flash Bash to help Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Stray Rescue is a no-kill pet shelter. Bob’s will give all sales from tattoos from flash sheets to the agency. If you do not want to get inked, you can still meet adoptable animals, see animal art, and bring supplies for the shelter.
Here is part of their wish list:
General Supplies:
Dye-Free Laundry Detergent
Fabric Softener
Garbage Bags (13 or 55 Gallon)
Paper Towels
Blankets & Towels (Gently Used)
Cleaning Solution (Rescue Brand for Veterinary Use)
Toilet Paper
Spray Cleaners
Dog and Cat Supplies:
Blue Buffalo Brand Dog and Cat Food
Blue Buffalo Brand Dog and Cat Treats
Martingale/No Slip Collars (M & L)
Mendota Martingale Slip Leads
Cat Litter and Litter Boxes
Cat & Dog Beds
Kong Toys and Nylabones
Howl-O-Ween Flash Bash
Saturday, October 29
Noon CDT
Trader Bob’s Tattoo Shop
2529 S. Jefferson Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3SsWE77
Organizers from the Cupid’s Undie Run will have a cheer section for the upcoming Wizard Run St. Louis. The 2023 Undie Run will raise money for research into neurofibromatosis, which triggers tumor growth on nerves throughout the body. The Wizard Run will promote physical activity. Organizers also encourage a socially-distant virtual run option.
Wizard Run St. Louis
Saturday, October 22
7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CDT
Forest Park
Grand Dr. & Faulkner Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3yTxaZz
Your next taco craving can protect animals. Project Animal Freedom will have Vegan Taco Night. You can network with other activists or just fill up on vegan Latin food.
Vegan Taco Night
Wednesday, October 19
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT
Terror Tacos
3191 S. Grand
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3UQBjXi