ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Trader Bob’s Tattoo Shop will have a Flash Bash to help Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Stray Rescue is a no-kill pet shelter. Bob’s will give all sales from tattoos from flash sheets to the agency. If you do not want to get inked, you can still meet adoptable animals, see animal art, and bring supplies for the shelter.

Here is part of their wish list:

General Supplies:

Dye-Free Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener

Garbage Bags (13 or 55 Gallon)

Paper Towels

Blankets & Towels (Gently Used)

Cleaning Solution (Rescue Brand for Veterinary Use)

Toilet Paper

Spray Cleaners

Dog and Cat Supplies:

Blue Buffalo Brand Dog and Cat Food

Blue Buffalo Brand Dog and Cat Treats

Martingale/No Slip Collars (M & L)

Mendota Martingale Slip Leads

Cat Litter and Litter Boxes

Cat & Dog Beds

Kong Toys and Nylabones

Howl-O-Ween Flash Bash

Saturday, October 29

Noon CDT

Trader Bob’s Tattoo Shop

2529 S. Jefferson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3SsWE77

Organizers from the Cupid’s Undie Run will have a cheer section for the upcoming Wizard Run St. Louis. The 2023 Undie Run will raise money for research into neurofibromatosis, which triggers tumor growth on nerves throughout the body. The Wizard Run will promote physical activity. Organizers also encourage a socially-distant virtual run option.

Wizard Run St. Louis

Saturday, October 22

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CDT

Forest Park

Grand Dr. & Faulkner Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3yTxaZz

Your next taco craving can protect animals. Project Animal Freedom will have Vegan Taco Night. You can network with other activists or just fill up on vegan Latin food.

Vegan Taco Night

Wednesday, October 19

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT

Terror Tacos

3191 S. Grand

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3UQBjXi