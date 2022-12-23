ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
There is still time to buy treats for your Christmas feast and support refugees served by Welcome Neighbor STL. Until Christmas Eve, immigrant chefs are taking dessert orders. They also offer gluten-free treats.
International Sweets
Pickup
Friday, December 23
Saturday, December 24
12 – 2 p.m. CST
Welcome Neighbor STL / START Office
3672 Arsenal St.
St. Louis, MO 63116
The American Red Cross is having a platelet donation drive on Christmas Day.
There are a few appointment slots left to give the blood components that can help trauma and chronically-ill patients end life-threatening bleeding.
Platelet Drive
Christmas Day
Sunday, December 25
7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. CST
South County Blood Donation Center
9230 Watson Rd.
Saint Louis, MO 63126
Bowood Farms will help bring life to a dreary winter with their Kusamono Planting Workshop.
The Japanese tradition plants wild grasses and flowers in a shallow pot. The arrangement can brighten up a home or office during the frigid winter.
Kusamono Planting Workshop
Friday, December 23
2 – 3 p.m. CST
4605 Olive Street
St. Louis MO, 63108