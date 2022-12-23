ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

There is still time to buy treats for your Christmas feast and support refugees served by Welcome Neighbor STL. Until Christmas Eve, immigrant chefs are taking dessert orders. They also offer gluten-free treats.



International Sweets

Pickup

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

12 – 2 p.m. CST

Welcome Neighbor STL / START Office

3672 Arsenal St.

St. Louis, MO 63116



The American Red Cross is having a platelet donation drive on Christmas Day.

There are a few appointment slots left to give the blood components that can help trauma and chronically-ill patients end life-threatening bleeding.



Platelet Drive

Christmas Day

Sunday, December 25

7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. CST

South County Blood Donation Center

9230 Watson Rd.

Saint Louis, MO 63126



Bowood Farms will help bring life to a dreary winter with their Kusamono Planting Workshop.

The Japanese tradition plants wild grasses and flowers in a shallow pot. The arrangement can brighten up a home or office during the frigid winter.



Kusamono Planting Workshop

Friday, December 23

2 – 3 p.m. CST

4605 Olive Street

St. Louis MO, 63108