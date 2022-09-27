ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Aloft Hotel in the Cortext Innovation District will have a job fair. The location has full-time, part-time, customer-facing, and management openings.

Job Fair

Aloft Hotel St. Louis Cortex

Tuesday, September 27

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Noon – 2:00 p.m. CDT

4245 Duncan Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3LO0ENz

Oktoberfest gets wild at Zootoberfest. Grown-ups can discover a new brew, kids can find apple cider, and everyone can learn something new at several science demonstrations throughout the Zoo.

Zootoberfest

Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3Rc3Jbf

Brew in the Lou is back for another year to raise scholarship money for the Lutheran Elementary School Association. The event raises money for tuition assistance and educational resources. There will be craft brews, home brews, and food throughout Francis Park.

Brew in the Lou 2022

Saturday, October 8

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. CDT

Francis Park

Eichelberger St. & Donovan Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63109

https://bit.ly/3xXnigG