ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Aloft Hotel in the Cortext Innovation District will have a job fair. The location has full-time, part-time, customer-facing, and management openings.
Job Fair
Aloft Hotel St. Louis Cortex
Tuesday, September 27
Noon – 2:00 p.m. CDT
4245 Duncan Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3LO0ENz
Oktoberfest gets wild at Zootoberfest. Grown-ups can discover a new brew, kids can find apple cider, and everyone can learn something new at several science demonstrations throughout the Zoo.
Zootoberfest
Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Drive
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3Rc3Jbf
Brew in the Lou is back for another year to raise scholarship money for the Lutheran Elementary School Association. The event raises money for tuition assistance and educational resources. There will be craft brews, home brews, and food throughout Francis Park.
Brew in the Lou 2022
Saturday, October 8
1:00 – 5:00 p.m. CDT
Francis Park
Eichelberger St. & Donovan Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63109
https://bit.ly/3xXnigG