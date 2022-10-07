ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria in Town & Country will give 100% of profits from their next Giveback Tuesday to KidSmart. KidSmart buys and gives school supplies to deserving students in underserved neighborhoods.

Giveback Tuesday

Tuesday, October 25

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

14171 Clayton Road

Town & Country, MO 63017

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking for thousands of seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers nationwide. In the St. Louis area, the company has 24 positions to fill. The next hiring event is on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. Click here to apply online.

Ritenour High School, Missouri Senator Jill Schupp, and Missouri Representative Tracy McCreery will host a health fair. Visitors can get flu and COVID vaccines, health screenings, mental-health resources, flood recovery help, and more.

Ritenour Health CareFair

Saturday, October 8

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

9100 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Breckenridge Hills, MO 63114