ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Lymphoma & Lakemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.

Light the Night Walk

Saturday, October 15

5 p.m.

Cricket Field

Forest Park

Park in the Upper Muny Parking Lot for the Shuttle

https://www.lightthenight.org/events/st-louis

MRC Recycling will help keep harmful metals and chemicals out of landfills. They will have an electronics recycling drive. There is a fee to recycle some items.

Electronics Recycling Drive

Saturday, September 24

8 a.m. – Noon CDT

2505 South Brentwood Blvd.

Brentwood, MO 63144

https://mrcrecycling.net/electronics-recycling-events/brentwood-m0-2022-09-24

You can help the Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic protect animal and public health. The owners of Carol House Furniture knew pets were being euthanized, just because the animals were homeless. They wanted to cut down on that number. So, they founded the Quick Fix Pet Clinic to offer low-cost spay and neuter services.

Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic

10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, September 23

6:30 – 10:30 p.m. CDT

Forest Park Golf Course

6141 Lagoon Drive.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://stlspayneuter.org/tickets/