ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Lymphoma & Lakemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.
Light the Night Walk
Saturday, October 15
5 p.m.
Cricket Field
Forest Park
Park in the Upper Muny Parking Lot for the Shuttle
https://www.lightthenight.org/events/st-louis
MRC Recycling will help keep harmful metals and chemicals out of landfills. They will have an electronics recycling drive. There is a fee to recycle some items.
Electronics Recycling Drive
Saturday, September 24
8 a.m. – Noon CDT
2505 South Brentwood Blvd.
Brentwood, MO 63144
https://mrcrecycling.net/electronics-recycling-events/brentwood-m0-2022-09-24
You can help the Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic protect animal and public health. The owners of Carol House Furniture knew pets were being euthanized, just because the animals were homeless. They wanted to cut down on that number. So, they founded the Quick Fix Pet Clinic to offer low-cost spay and neuter services.
Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic
10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Friday, September 23
6:30 – 10:30 p.m. CDT
Forest Park Golf Course
6141 Lagoon Drive.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://stlspayneuter.org/tickets/