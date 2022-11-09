ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is working with actor and St. Louis native Andy Cohen to raise money for Doorways.

Doorways helps those living with HIV/AIDS find safe and permanent housing. This holiday season, Clementine’s will give 50% of sales of the Peppermint Andy flavor to Doorways.

Find a location near you at https://bit.ly/3O5Xw0V.

Americorps St. Louis will raise money for its My Mother’s House emergency warming shelter.

The agency will have a chili cookoff, local beers, live music and more.

Share the Warmth

Saturday, November 12

5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CST

Americorps St. Louis

1315 Ann Ave.

St Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3zZC9sf

Randall’s Wines and Spirits has a food donation drive to help Operation Food Search through Tuesday, November 29.

The liquor chain will also raffle off bourbon. The donation drive runs through Tuesday, November 29. Randall’s will announce the winner on Thursday, December 1.

Find the wish list and a location near you at https://bit.ly/3fOyI0r.