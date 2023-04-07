ST. LOUIS – It’s time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Neighbors can learn about Black history all year long at The Gateway Arch.

No Tears Project

Activists like Percy Green, Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford, Lynne Jackson, descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott and others will speak. They will discuss why how recognition of systemic racism can make reconciliation efforts successful.

No Tears Project St. Louis: Recognition Before Reconciliation

Wednesday, April 26

6:30 p.m.

Gateway Arch National Park Auditorium

11 North 4th Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

“Welcome To America’s Best Sports Town”

Author Ed Wheatley welcomes neighbors to share their favorite sports moments at the Missouri History Museum.



He will lead a talk, “Welcome to America’s Best Sports Town”. He will look at the history and future of sports in the St. Louis area. He will also share insights from his book, St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town.

Welcome to America’s Best Sports Town

Tuesday, April 11

11 a.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum Grand Hall

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

Free tax preparation

Neighbors can find free tax-preparation help from the International Institute of St. Louis.

The group will help refugees, immigrants, low-to-moderate income filers, older filers, and filers living with disabilities.

2023 Tax Preparation

Tuesday, April 18th

11 a.m.

By the International Institute of St. Louis

3401 Arsenal St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED

Call 314-773-9090 exts. 136, 177 or 158