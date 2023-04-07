ST. LOUIS – It’s time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Neighbors can learn about Black history all year long at The Gateway Arch.
No Tears Project
Activists like Percy Green, Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford, Lynne Jackson, descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott and others will speak. They will discuss why how recognition of systemic racism can make reconciliation efforts successful.
No Tears Project St. Louis: Recognition Before Reconciliation
Wednesday, April 26
6:30 p.m.
Gateway Arch National Park Auditorium
11 North 4th Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
“Welcome To America’s Best Sports Town”
Author Ed Wheatley welcomes neighbors to share their favorite sports moments at the Missouri History Museum.
He will lead a talk, “Welcome to America’s Best Sports Town”. He will look at the history and future of sports in the St. Louis area. He will also share insights from his book, St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town.
Welcome to America’s Best Sports Town
Tuesday, April 11
11 a.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum Grand Hall
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
Free tax preparation
Neighbors can find free tax-preparation help from the International Institute of St. Louis.
The group will help refugees, immigrants, low-to-moderate income filers, older filers, and filers living with disabilities.
2023 Tax Preparation
Tuesday, April 18th
11 a.m.
By the International Institute of St. Louis
3401 Arsenal St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED
Call 314-773-9090 exts. 136, 177 or 158