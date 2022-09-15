ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Missouri office of the American Federation for Suicide Prevention is working to save lives during September’s Suicide Prevention Month. They will have the Out of the Darkness Walk. Those considering suicide can find help, their loved ones can find support, and you can help raise money to save lives.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Sunday, September 25

Registration at 9 a.m. CDT

First walk at 11 a.m.

Event ends at 3 p.m.

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park

Tremayne Shelter

13725 Marine Ave.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8350&_ga=2.71610192.278241261.1663239368-1029018056.1663239368&language=en

Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Ferguson’s own Brian Owens will sing in Pagedale for the event by Beyond Housing and Black Brew Culture. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of North St. Louis County. The Black Brew Culture holds events to celebrate Black beer culture.

Blacktoberfest

Saturday, October 1

2 – 10 p.m. CDT

Twilight Run / Walk at 5 p.m. CDT

Corner of Page Ave. and Ferguson Ave.

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://www.blacktoberfeststl.com/?fbclid=IwAR3-JlcQlMKIj5RMf-Adej6zFUUDf8RVZmgY-zwIVvhxAgSHuUH1cBg5fzY



The St. Louis Senior Dog Project will have an adoption event and reunion. Adoptive families can bring their dogs and visit with former caregivers. New families can find adoptable animals. Kelly’s Resale and Collectibles will donate a portion of indoor and outdoor sales to help other animals in need.

Senior Dog Reunion and Adoption Event

Saturday, September 17 ​​​​2 – 7 p.m. CDT

1692 Gravois Rd.

High Ridge, MO 63049-2606

https://www.facebook.com/events/3284238648559866?acontext={“event_action_history”:[{“surface”:”page”}]}