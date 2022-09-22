ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Men can learn about early detection and less-invasive screenings for prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Event

Tuesday, September 27

10:30 a.m. CDT

Affinia Healthcare

4414 N. Florissant Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63107

https://bit.ly/3LAHB9h

You can help the Environmental Day of Justice in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis. Staff and volunteers from Earth Day St. Louis and the Wellston Loop Community Development Corporation will clean trash in the area.

Wells-Goodfellow Environmental Day of Justice

Saturday, September 24

9:00 a.m. CDT

Barrett Brothers Park

Goodfellow Blvd. & St. Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63120

https://earthday-365.org/environmental-justice-days-of-action/

You next workout can help Dolly’s Dream Home rescue rabbits, find foster homes, and educate families.

Bunny Yoga

Sunday, September 25

9:30 a.m. CDT

Burn Box

1053 Wolfram Rd.

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

https://burnboxstl.com/