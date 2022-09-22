ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Men can learn about early detection and less-invasive screenings for prostate cancer.
Prostate Cancer Awareness Event
Tuesday, September 27
10:30 a.m. CDT
Affinia Healthcare
4414 N. Florissant Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63107
https://bit.ly/3LAHB9h
You can help the Environmental Day of Justice in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis. Staff and volunteers from Earth Day St. Louis and the Wellston Loop Community Development Corporation will clean trash in the area.
Wells-Goodfellow Environmental Day of Justice
Saturday, September 24
9:00 a.m. CDT
Barrett Brothers Park
Goodfellow Blvd. & St. Louis Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63120
https://earthday-365.org/environmental-justice-days-of-action/
You next workout can help Dolly’s Dream Home rescue rabbits, find foster homes, and educate families.
Bunny Yoga
Sunday, September 25
9:30 a.m. CDT
Burn Box
1053 Wolfram Rd.
Weldon Spring, MO 63304
https://burnboxstl.com/