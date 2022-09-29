ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Seniors, those with Medicare ID cards, and people with disabilities can ride public transit for reduced fares or for free. Metro Transit, Madison County Illinois Transit, and St. Clair County Illinois Transit offer the programs.

Learn if you qualify by visiting https://bit.ly/3CfZ6sC.

Your next taco craving can protect animals. Project Animal Freedom will have Vegan Taco Night. You can network with other activists or just fill up on vegan Latin food.

Vegan Taco Night

Wednesday, October 19

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CDT

Terror Tacos

3191 S. Grand

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3UQBjXi

The Bissell Pet Foundation will have their annual nationwide Empty the Shelters event Saturday, October 1 through Saturday, October 8. The Center for Animal Rescue & Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL) will kick off the week with an adoption bash. Humans can meet foster animals and new furry family members.

Adoption Bash

Saturday, October 1

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

CARE STL

2700 Walnut Place

St. Louis, MO 63103

Adoption fees are $25 from October 1 through October 8. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3E4pp6m