ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Climb So Ill Indoor Rock Climbing will remember an early member with a blood drive on Tuesday, November 22.
Trisha Marie Tschopp was 39-years-old when she died of Leukemia on December 6, 2021. The gym will remember her with a blood drive for the American Red Cross.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday, November 22
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Climb So Ill
1419 Carroll St.
St Louis, MO 63104-3303
Appointments: https://rcblood.org/3WPPDk1
Impact Life will have their mobile blood-donation van at Pizza Head Saturday, November 12.
Blood donations for all types are needed. All blood donors are also needed, especially those of color.
Impact Life Blood Drive
Saturday, November 12
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Pizza Head
3196 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
Appointments: https://bit.ly/3fUOFSY
https://www.pizzahead.com/community
The owner of Blank Space will have a hat-themed toy drive. Rob Ford will have a hat competition and collect new, unused, and unopened toys.
Brims for the Babies
Friday, December 2
9:00 p.m. CST
Blank Space
2847 Cherokee St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3Ek1E9X