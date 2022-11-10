ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Climb So Ill Indoor Rock Climbing will remember an early member with a blood drive on Tuesday, November 22.

Trisha Marie Tschopp was 39-years-old when she died of Leukemia on December 6, 2021. The gym will remember her with a blood drive for the American Red Cross.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, November 22

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Climb So Ill

1419 Carroll St.

St Louis, MO 63104-3303

Appointments: https://rcblood.org/3WPPDk1

Impact Life will have their mobile blood-donation van at Pizza Head Saturday, November 12.

Blood donations for all types are needed. All blood donors are also needed, especially those of color.

Impact Life Blood Drive

Saturday, November 12

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Pizza Head

3196 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

Appointments: https://bit.ly/3fUOFSY

https://www.pizzahead.com/community

The owner of Blank Space will have a hat-themed toy drive. Rob Ford will have a hat competition and collect new, unused, and unopened toys.

Brims for the Babies

Friday, December 2

9:00 p.m. CST

Blank Space

2847 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3Ek1E9X