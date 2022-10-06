ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Reentry St. Louis will raise money to help those involved in the justice system with employment, education, and permanent freedom.

Reentry St. Louis Trivia Night

Saturday, October 22nd

7 p.m. CDT

Bishop DuBourg High School

5850 Eichelberger St.

St. Louis, MO 63109

Local entrepreneurs can find help and funding at the University of Missouri Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accelerator. The program offers information sessions and connects founders with investors and customers.

UMSL Accelerate

Information Session

Thursday, October 6

4 – 5 p.m. CDT

Venture Cafe at CIC

4240 Duncan Ave. #200

St. Louis, MO 63110

The historically-Black Harris-Stowe State University honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who became an activist as a teen. More teens can learn how to organize effectively at the empowerment conference held by both the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Celebration Commission.

Youth Empowerment Conference

Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. CDT

Friday, October 7 at 9 a.m. CDT

Harris-Stowe State University

Emerson Performing Arts Center

3026 Laclede Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Email: GilliamB@hssu.edu