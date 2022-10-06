ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Reentry St. Louis will raise money to help those involved in the justice system with employment, education, and permanent freedom.
Reentry St. Louis Trivia Night
Saturday, October 22nd
7 p.m. CDT
Bishop DuBourg High School
5850 Eichelberger St.
St. Louis, MO 63109
Local entrepreneurs can find help and funding at the University of Missouri Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accelerator. The program offers information sessions and connects founders with investors and customers.
UMSL Accelerate
Information Session
Thursday, October 6
4 – 5 p.m. CDT
Venture Cafe at CIC
4240 Duncan Ave. #200
St. Louis, MO 63110
The historically-Black Harris-Stowe State University honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who became an activist as a teen. More teens can learn how to organize effectively at the empowerment conference held by both the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Celebration Commission.
Youth Empowerment Conference
Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. CDT
Friday, October 7 at 9 a.m. CDT
Harris-Stowe State University
Emerson Performing Arts Center
3026 Laclede Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Email: GilliamB@hssu.edu