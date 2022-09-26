ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Ritenour High School, Missouri Senator Jill Schupp, and Missouri Representative Tracy McCreery will host a health fair. Visitors can get flu and covid vaccines, health screenings, mental-health resources, flood recovery help, and more.

Ritenour Health CareFair

Saturday, October 8

10:00 a.m. – Noon CDT

9100 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Breckenridge Hills, MO 63114

https://bit.ly/3r4ymVH

Together Credit Union will help you protect your identity from scammers. They will host a Shred Day at two locations. You can bring five boxes of documents, per car. The organizers will not accept plastic or documents with metal clips or in binders. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3Szwz6B.

Shred Day

Saturday, October 15

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT

Together Credit Union

6600 Chippewa St.

St. Louis, MO 63109-2522

Together Credit Union

12395 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

You can help military-connected students and families being served at the University of Missouri – St. Louis Veterans Center. The UMSL 5K will help the center continue to help with GI-Bill services and workforce transition.

UMSL 5K Run / Walk

Saturday, October 15

8:00 a.m. CDT

Touhill Circle on North Campus

University of Missour – St. Louis

1 University Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://bit.ly/3BG2fQW