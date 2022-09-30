ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Salvation Army is offering to help deserving children and seniors through the Angel Tree program.

Applications open Saturday, October 1 and close Monday, October 31. Apply online or in-person at a nearby location. Click here to learn more or apply.

The Maplewood Richmond Heights School District will offer kids candy for pantry donations at their Trunk-or-Treat. Admission is one backpack-friendly snack to stock the district’s food pantry.

Trunk or Treat Food Drive

Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Saturday, October 29

Noon – 2 p.m. CDT

Early Childhood Center

2810 Burgess Avenue

Maplewood, MO 63143

Octoberfest gets wild at Zootoberfest. Grown-ups can discover a new brew, kids can find apple cider, and everyone can learn something new at several science demonstrations throughout the Zoo.

Zootoberfest

Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110