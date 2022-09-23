ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can honor a fallen Sickle-Cell Warrior and save others. Ronicia “Ro” Otey died in 2019. Her mother, Rosemary Britts, is Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association – St. Louis. She will host a blood drive to honor Ro.
Honoring Ronicia “Ro” Otey Blood Drive
Saturday, September 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Kappa Alpha Psi
Fraternity Hall
500 N. Vandeventer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
You can help people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will raise money for new treatments, research into a cure, and support for families living with the degenerative brain disorder.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Saturday, September 24
Registration 8 a.m. CDT
Ceremony 9:30 a.m.
Walk 10 a.m.
St. Charles Community College
4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Peters, MO 63376
You can help Mid-America Transplant Services connect patients with donors.
You can also help the organization support patients through the expensive transplant process and honor donor lives.
Celebrate Life 5K
Sunday, October 9
9:30 a.m. CDT
Upper Muny Parking Lot in Forest Park
1 Theatre Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63112