ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can honor a fallen Sickle-Cell Warrior and save others. Ronicia “Ro” Otey died in 2019. Her mother, Rosemary Britts, is Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association – St. Louis. She will host a blood drive to honor Ro.

Honoring Ronicia “Ro” Otey Blood Drive

Saturday, September 24

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Kappa Alpha Psi

Fraternity Hall

500 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

You can help people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will raise money for new treatments, research into a cure, and support for families living with the degenerative brain disorder.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 24

Registration 8 a.m. CDT

Ceremony 9:30 a.m.

Walk 10 a.m.

St. Charles Community College

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

St. Peters, MO 63376

You can help Mid-America Transplant Services connect patients with donors.

You can also help the organization support patients through the expensive transplant process and honor donor lives.

Celebrate Life 5K

Sunday, October 9

9:30 a.m. CDT

Upper Muny Parking Lot in Forest Park

1 Theatre Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112