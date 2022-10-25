ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Two locally-owned fast food restaurants will raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of St. Louis. CASA helps children navigate the court system. Chicken Out and Hi-Pointe will raise money for the organization during CASA Week. The benefit runs Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30. When placing orders, mention the fundraiser to help the organization.

Find a location near you at https://chickenoutchicken.com/ and https://hipointedrivein.com/.

The White Rabbit will raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, October 29. The White Rabbit is an antique boutique in Brentwood, Missouri. St. Jude treats children with cancer and other catastrophic illnesses. The hospital works with insurance companies and holds fundraisers, so families do not get billed for treatment. St. Jude also shares their research with other facilities.

St. Jude Day at White Rabbit

Saturday, October 29

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT

9030 Manchester Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63144

https://bit.ly/3FiuPeq

Adults can rock out at Great Grizzly Bear for the kids of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital on Friday, October 28. Ranken Jordan helps kids heal from catastrophic injuries, so they can thrive at home. Great Grizzly Bear bar and grill will welcome the band The Nudge to the stage. The bar will give all donations at the door to Ranken Jordan.

Rockin’ for Ranken Jordan

Friday, October 28

8:00 p.m. CDT

Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3Dqkn3c

After Monday’s fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis, many are starting their recovery journey. Here are some resources if you would like to have support. Behavioral Health Response https://bhrstl.org/

Adults (314) 469-6644Youth (314) 819-8802Text “BHEARD” TO 31658

Mental health Crisis & Suicide Hotline https://bit.ly/3FezBtr or call 988