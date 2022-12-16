ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Squad DJ collective will support St. Patrick Center Saturday night.
They ask for warm coats, clothes, blankets, shoes, socks, and household items.
The Squad Sessions
Saturday, December 17
9 p.m. – 2:45 a.m. CST
Broadway Boat Bar
1424 N Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63102
Needy Paws Rescue will have the Stuff the Truck Drive.
They will collect supplies to help pet foster families provide a loving and safe home for animals.
Stuff the Truck for Needy Paws
Saturday, December 17
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
PetSmart
10900 Sunset Hills Plaza
Sunset Hills, MO 63127
Amazon Wish List
Saint Louis Science Center will host the Community STEAM Showcase to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
A diverse group of scientists will teach about science, technology, engineering, art, and math during the King holiday to remember the civil-right activist murdered in 1968. The museum wants to honor his fight for the rights of all while providing role models that represent all students.
Community STEAM Showcase
Saturday, January 14, 2023
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST
Saint Louis Science Center
5050 Oakland Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110