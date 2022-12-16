ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Squad DJ collective will support St. Patrick Center Saturday night.

They ask for warm coats, clothes, blankets, shoes, socks, and household items.



The Squad Sessions

Saturday, December 17

9 p.m. – 2:45 a.m. CST

Broadway Boat Bar

1424 N Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63102

Needy Paws Rescue will have the Stuff the Truck Drive.

They will collect supplies to help pet foster families provide a loving and safe home for animals.



Stuff the Truck for Needy Paws

Saturday, December 17

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PetSmart

10900 Sunset Hills Plaza

Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Amazon Wish List

Saint Louis Science Center will host the Community STEAM Showcase to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A diverse group of scientists will teach about science, technology, engineering, art, and math during the King holiday to remember the civil-right activist murdered in 1968. The museum wants to honor his fight for the rights of all while providing role models that represent all students.



Community STEAM Showcase

Saturday, January 14, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

Saint Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110