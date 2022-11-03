ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The students of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will take the lead in a March for Justice.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted students organized the event. The event will start with a march at the school. It will end with a lantern release to honor teacher Jean Kuczka and sophomore Alexzandria Bell. The two were killed in the school shooting on Monday, October 24. Police killed the shooter, a former student.

The event will also honor survivors. Large bags and weapons are forbidden. Clear bags are encouraged.

Student-Led March for Justice

Sunday, November 6

1:45 p.m. CDT

Track and Field

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

3125 S. Kingshighway

St. Louis, MO 63139

https://bit.ly/3Uj6Wry

St. Louis Public Radio will gather mental-health resources under one roof for the survivors of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday, October 24.

Dr. Marva Robinson of the St. Louis Association of Black Psychologists and Dr. Matthew Kliethermes, training director at Children’s Advocacy Services of Greater St. Louis, are expected to attend. There will also be advocates from St. Louis Story Stitchers, The Collective STL Yoga Studio, and others.

The event will offer answers to survivors and their families for recovery after this traumatic event.

Connecting Central VPA Community with Trauma Resources

Thursday, November 3

5:30 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Public Library – Carpenter Branch

3309 S Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

bit.ly/3zypMTN

The Missouri Women in Trades will host the Blue Collar Black Tie Gala. Members will honor contractors who support diversity in the skilled trades and workers breaking barriers.

Blue Collar Black Tie Gala

Friday, November. 4

5:30 – 11:00 p.m. CDT

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 Grand Hall

2319 Chouteau Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3Uk9mX4