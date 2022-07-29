ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.

Former FOX 2 intern Intisar Faulkner is now a morning anchor at WIS-TV. Her journalism serves viewers in and around Columbia, South Carolina. Faulkner launched her career with her 2016 internship at FOX 2. You can follow her work at https://www.facebook.com/IntisarOnAir and at https://www.facebook.com/WIS10.

Gregg “Happy Guitar” Haynes will be one of several musicians to honor artists who died from heart disease or other health issues.



The Heart & Soul of a Music Master

Saturday, August 13

6 – 9 p.m. CDT

3156 Pershall Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63136

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heart-and-soul-of-a-music-master-project-tickets-388039826567?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008294171804

The Hannigan Realty Team will raise money for Stray Rescue.

Stray Rescue is one of several shelters that were affected by, but also responded to, recent flash flooding in the St. Louis Area.



Bar-K Partay!

Saturday, August 6

6 – 9 p.m. CDT

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.facebook.com/events/805747893750092/?acontext={“event_action_history”:[{“mechanism”:”search_results”,”surface”:”bookmark_search”}],”ref_notif_type”:null}

People’s Health Centers will help families feel good inside and out for back to school.

The centers will have a resource fair. Families can find school supplies, gift cards, haircuts, insurance enrollment, mental health screenings, and more.



Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers Resource Fair

Saturday, August 6

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5701 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://peoplesfamilystl.org/blog/2022/07/07/covid-relief-resource-fair/