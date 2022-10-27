ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Those who lost a loved one to suicide can find a safe spaces exclusively for them. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Missouri Chapter will offer a documentary and support just for suicide loss survivors. This is part of the International Suicide Survivors of Suicide Day.

Survivor Day

Saturday, November 19

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Serenity Hospice Care

5272 Flat River Rd.

Park Hills, MO 63640

https://bit.ly/3TGlZvB

Día de los Muertos starts November 1 in Mexico, and the Missouri History Museum will continue honoring loved ones who passed away. Visitors can find food, music, and crafts to help them celebrate the lives of those who died. The tradition is celebrated in Mexico every year.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3zguKUU

Brandin Vaughn Collections will host the Black Men Build 100 Coats for Kids giveaway. Black Men Build are collecting donations of coats and money now. The group offers services and safe spaces groups to the community.

Learn more at bit.ly/bmbdonations.