ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday.

Thanksgiving Giveaway

Saturday, November 19

10:00 a.m. – Noon

2300 McLaran Ave.

Jennings, MO 63136

https://www.keeppushinginc.org/

Dogs for our Brave will have a trivia night fundraiser on Friday, November 18. Unpossible Trivia will lead the fundraiser to help wounded warriors receive service animals. Dogs for our Brave offers the animals, training, and veterinary care at no cost to veterans.

Dogs for our Brave Trivia Night

Friday, November 18

6:00 p.m.

German Cultural Society Of St. Louis – Jefferson Hall

3652 Jefferson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3A6hdzE

Sports Medicine and Training Center will host a Thanksgiving fundraiser workout. All proceeds will go to Lift for Life Gym to help children learn academic excellence, fitness, and life skills.

5th Annual Thankslifting Workout

Benefits Lift for Life Gym

Thursday, November 24

7:30 a.m. CST

Sports Medicine and Training Center

119 Watson Plaza

Crestwood, MO 63126

https://bit.ly/3UMEXB6