ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday.
Thanksgiving Giveaway
Saturday, November 19
10:00 a.m. – Noon
2300 McLaran Ave.
Jennings, MO 63136
https://www.keeppushinginc.org/
Dogs for our Brave will have a trivia night fundraiser on Friday, November 18. Unpossible Trivia will lead the fundraiser to help wounded warriors receive service animals. Dogs for our Brave offers the animals, training, and veterinary care at no cost to veterans.
Dogs for our Brave Trivia Night
Friday, November 18
6:00 p.m.
German Cultural Society Of St. Louis – Jefferson Hall
3652 Jefferson Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3A6hdzE
Sports Medicine and Training Center will host a Thanksgiving fundraiser workout. All proceeds will go to Lift for Life Gym to help children learn academic excellence, fitness, and life skills.
5th Annual Thankslifting Workout
Benefits Lift for Life Gym
Thursday, November 24
7:30 a.m. CST
Sports Medicine and Training Center
119 Watson Plaza
Crestwood, MO 63126
https://bit.ly/3UMEXB6