ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Turkey Trot 2022 will go on as scheduled. However, organizers say changes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade will not make a Downtown St. Louis run possible this year. They invite runners to join the St. Charles race or run virtually. A portion of proceeds from the 5K run will go to O.A.S.I.S. Food Pantry and Food Outreach.

Turkey Trot STL

Thursday, November 24

5K 8:00 a.m. CST

Free Kids’ 1/2 Mile 9:15 a.m. CST

The Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway

St. Charles, MO 63303

In-person registration: https://bit.ly/3UUi7qY

Virtual registration: https://turkeytrotstl.com/virtual.html

The St. Louis Place Neighborhood Association meeting will be at The Griot Museum of Black History on Thursday, November 17.

The North Newstead Association will facilitate the meeting. The group seeks to empower neighbors in North St. Louis through community events and voter education.

St. Louis Place Community Association Meeting

Thursday, November 17

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

2505 St Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://bit.ly/3AkCYMf

The St. Louis Aquarium will have a sensory-friendly day on Monday, November 21. This is for people needing a low-key way to enjoy the museum. They can enjoy smaller crowd sizes, dimmer lighting, and reduced sound.

Sensory-Friendly Day at St. Louis Aquarium

Monday, November 21

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

201 S. 18th St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3TDNPri