ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can celebrate the musical genius of Prince at the final Twilight Thursdays of 2022. The Missouri History Museum will host local artists at Honoring Prince and the Music of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Twilight Thursdays

Thursday, September 29

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3SD0yuh

You can keep art accessible for local creators and patrons at an upcoming auction. The Lot 49 event will have an auction and a party for The Luminary.

Lot 49

Saturday, October 1

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

The Luminary

2701 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3dWiMrY

Pet parents can save money on supplies at Caturday. Four Muddy Paws will offer samples on food, toys, and litter.

Caturday

Saturday, October 8

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Four Muddy Paws

2127 S. State Rte 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Four Muddy Paws

1711 Park Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3SloC5n