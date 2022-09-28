ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can celebrate the musical genius of Prince at the final Twilight Thursdays of 2022. The Missouri History Museum will host local artists at Honoring Prince and the Music of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Twilight Thursdays
Thursday, September 29
6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3SD0yuh
You can keep art accessible for local creators and patrons at an upcoming auction. The Lot 49 event will have an auction and a party for The Luminary.
Lot 49
Saturday, October 1
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
The Luminary
2701 Cherokee St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3dWiMrY
Pet parents can save money on supplies at Caturday. Four Muddy Paws will offer samples on food, toys, and litter.
Caturday
Saturday, October 8
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Four Muddy Paws
2127 S. State Rte 157
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Four Muddy Paws
1711 Park Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3SloC5n