ST. LOUIS — Your neighbors around the area are helping better the community, let us see what they are up to this week.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate our Asian neighbors at the Japanese Festival. There will be food, music, martial arts demonstrations, and an exhibit of plants that keep Japan healthy and unique.

Japanese Festival

Saturday, September 3 – Monday, September 5

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

The St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival will celebrate the area’s history and future in a new venue. There will be music and games. Also, Sauce Magazine will have a food truck row.

St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival

Friday, September 2 – Sunday, September 4

Forest Park

Upper Muny Parking Lot

1 Theatre Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112

Black entrepreneurs can learn the success stories of others at the Delmar Main Street Black Business Expo. It will start with a panel discussion with Black business leaders. There will also be two bus tours and a vendor expo.

Black Business Expo

Saturday, August 27

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Starting at 5916 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112