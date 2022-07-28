ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.
The St. Louis Veg Fest will feature plant-based food, swag, and activities from the St. Louis Animal Rights Team.
Sunday, August 28
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
World’s Fair Pavilion
Forest Park
https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/
The St. Louis Beard and Mustache Competition will raise money for Dogs for Our Brave to help disabled military veterans.
Saturday, July 30
7 p.m. CDT
Old Rock House
1200 S. 7th Street
St. Louis, MO 63104
http://www.stlbmc.com/
Steve’s Hot Dogs will host a happy hour fundraiser for St. Louis Queen Support Hotline.
The hotline offers resources and help to members of the LGBTQIA community.
Tuesday, September 27
4 – 9 p.m. CDT
Steve’s Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://www.facebook.com/events/2967170816762397
Eat, grow, eat some more. Then, tell us #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt