ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.

The St. Louis Veg Fest will feature plant-based food, swag, and activities from the St. Louis Animal Rights Team.

Sunday, August 28

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

World’s Fair Pavilion

Forest Park

https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/

The St. Louis Beard and Mustache Competition will raise money for Dogs for Our Brave to help disabled military veterans.

Saturday, July 30

7 p.m. CDT

Old Rock House

1200 S. 7th Street

St. Louis, MO 63104

http://www.stlbmc.com/

Steve’s Hot Dogs will host a happy hour fundraiser for St. Louis Queen Support Hotline.

The hotline offers resources and help to members of the LGBTQIA community.

Tuesday, September 27

4 – 9 p.m. CDT

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.facebook.com/events/2967170816762397

