ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Very Merry Frizz-Mas will accept donations of hats and gloves for children served by Little Bit Foundation. The event by Frizzy by Nature, LLC features locally and Black-owned vendors for holiday shopping. The Little Bit Foundation donates clothing and school supplies to deserving kids.

Very Merry Frizz-Mas

Sunday, December 4

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

3919 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3V3u0Lt

Schools can now apply to the Jazz for our Schools Program. Jazz St. Louis hosts field trips for local schools. The venue offers lunch and a free performance.

Jazz St. Louis at the Ferring Jazz Bistro

3536 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3X7NPTK

Harris-Stowe State University recently received a federal grant worth $1.4 million. The historically-Black university will use the money for their Upward Bound Program through McCluer High School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. HSSU helps prepare high-school students to meet the rigors of college.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3gdmjDB.