ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Voters needing a ride to the polls can call the A. Phillip Randolph Institute at (314) 562-0411. You can also get a palm card with your voting rights at https://bit.ly/3te5c7C.

You can quickly learn about candidates and issues on the Tuesday, November 8 ballot. The League of Women Voters has an interactive guide for your area at https://www.vote411.org/ballot#.UFoDEFHh-Sp.

Krispy Kreme Donuts is celebrating Election Day 2022 by giving away one free glazed donut to each customer. You do not have to show proof of voting. You can find a shop near you at https://www.krispykreme.com/offers/electionday.