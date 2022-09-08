ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all, in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (JADASA) will have a walk/run to raise awareness and funds to keep families safe. If you or someone you know needs help now, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE, text “START” to 88788, or visit https://www.thehotline.org/

JADASA Walk/Run Against Abuse

Saturday, October 8

8 a.m. – Noon CDT

Bella Fontaine County Park

9565 Bellefontaine Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63137

https://www.jadasa.org/

The Gateway Green Alliance – Green Party of St. Louis wants to help families along the River Des Peres prevent future flooding in the area. During summer flash floods, the area was flooded twice. Dr. Rober Criss is a Washington University Earth Scientist. He will discuss how development along the river worsened flooding over the years. He will also have tips for residents.

The virtual discussion will be on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. For more information, click here.

Earthdance Organic Teaching Farm is looking for volunteers for the Farmers Formal.

Volunteers can work in 2 to 3-hour shifts. Afterward, they can enjoy bites from local chefs, drinks, and an auction.

Farmers Formal

Benefits Earthdance Organic Teaching Farm

Friday, September 9

1:30 – 11 p.m. CDT

The Majorette

7150 Manchester Rd.

Maplewood, MO 63143

https://earthdancefarms.org/support/farmers-formal/