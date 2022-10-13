ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help end the fatal stigma around colon cancer at The Walk to End Colon Cancer.

Walk to End Colon Cancer

Sunday, October 23

Opening Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. CDT

Forest Park

Upper Muny Parking Lot

5595 Grand Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3T2zllE

You can help military-connected students and families being served at the University of Missouri – St. Louis Veterans Center. The UMSL 5K will help the center continue to help with GI-Bill services and workforce transition.

UMSL 5K Run / Walk

Saturday, October 15

8:00 a.m. CDT

Touhill Circle on North Campus

University of Missouri – St. Louis

1 University Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://bit.ly/3BG2fQW

You can help the senior pets at Second Chance Ranch by joining the Pupkin Crawl. The fundraiser pub crawl has a costume contest for doggie costume contest, food and drink. This fundraiser is for animal lovers 21 and older.

Pupkin Crawl

Benefits Second Chance Ranch

Saturday, October 22

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3VmOZK6