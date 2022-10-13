ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can help end the fatal stigma around colon cancer at The Walk to End Colon Cancer.
Walk to End Colon Cancer
Sunday, October 23
Opening Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. CDT
Forest Park
Upper Muny Parking Lot
5595 Grand Drive
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3T2zllE
You can help military-connected students and families being served at the University of Missouri – St. Louis Veterans Center. The UMSL 5K will help the center continue to help with GI-Bill services and workforce transition.
UMSL 5K Run / Walk
Saturday, October 15
8:00 a.m. CDT
Touhill Circle on North Campus
University of Missouri – St. Louis
1 University Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63121
https://bit.ly/3BG2fQW
You can help the senior pets at Second Chance Ranch by joining the Pupkin Crawl. The fundraiser pub crawl has a costume contest for doggie costume contest, food and drink. This fundraiser is for animal lovers 21 and older.
Pupkin Crawl
Benefits Second Chance Ranch
Saturday, October 22
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3VmOZK6