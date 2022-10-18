ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can learn how to help our neighbors without homes this winter. A training will teach about food and clothing distribution. Volunteers can also learn about preventing overdose deaths with Narcan, getting food to shelters, and helping the homeless find mental healthcare.
Winter Outreach Training ’22
Saturday, October 22
10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Americorps St. Louis
1315 Ann Ave.
St Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3TwxPI4
The Young Professionals of St. Louis will raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness – St. Louis. Their trivia night will also have an open bar and raffle prizes. NAMI offers support to those living with mental health challenges and training to law enforcement officers.
Trivia Night
Saturday, October 22
5:00 p.m. CDT
The Canteen at Nine Mile Garden
9375 Gravois Rd.
Affton, MO 63123
https://bit.ly/3CHuL5l
The Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment – St. Louis will introduce you to new furry friends.
Those dogs and cats will be in Halloween costumes along Cherokee Street Antique Row. You can bring your own pet and find treats in the participating businesses.
Witches Walk
Saturday, October 29
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT
Cherokee Antique Row
Cherokee St. & Indiana Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3EQHzcm