ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can learn how to help our neighbors without homes this winter. A training will teach about food and clothing distribution. Volunteers can also learn about preventing overdose deaths with Narcan, getting food to shelters, and helping the homeless find mental healthcare.

Winter Outreach Training ’22

Saturday, October 22

10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Americorps St. Louis

1315 Ann Ave.

St Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3TwxPI4

The Young Professionals of St. Louis will raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness – St. Louis. Their trivia night will also have an open bar and raffle prizes. NAMI offers support to those living with mental health challenges and training to law enforcement officers.

Trivia Night

Saturday, October 22

5:00 p.m. CDT

The Canteen at Nine Mile Garden

9375 Gravois Rd.

Affton, MO 63123

https://bit.ly/3CHuL5l

The Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment – St. Louis will introduce you to new furry friends.

Those dogs and cats will be in Halloween costumes along Cherokee Street Antique Row. You can bring your own pet and find treats in the participating businesses.

Witches Walk

Saturday, October 29

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT

Cherokee Antique Row

Cherokee St. & Indiana Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3EQHzcm