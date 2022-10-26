ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Steve’s Hot Dogs will have a Yappy Hour to help the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment – St. Louis. The restaurant will donate 15% of dine-in and carryout sales.

Yappy Hour to benefit CARE-STL

Saturday, October 29

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3VYZVxX

Home Sweet Home offers furniture and home accessories to families in need. Thies Farm will hold a fundraiser for the organization. They will also collect donated blankets and gently-used kitchen utensils.

Craft Show Fundraiser for Home Sweet Home

Saturday, November 19

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thies Farm and Greenhouses

14101 Creve Coeur Airport Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://bit.ly/3ziktaH

Mount Zion United Methodist Church will have The Blessing of the Animals. Church members and leaders will also collect pet food, toys, bedding, and leashes for BiState Pet Food Pantry.

Blessing of the Animals

Saturday, October 29

10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CDT

1485 Craig Road

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://bit.ly/3DcXVcu