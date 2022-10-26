ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Steve’s Hot Dogs will have a Yappy Hour to help the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment – St. Louis. The restaurant will donate 15% of dine-in and carryout sales.
Yappy Hour to benefit CARE-STL
Saturday, October 29
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Steve’s Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3VYZVxX
Home Sweet Home offers furniture and home accessories to families in need. Thies Farm will hold a fundraiser for the organization. They will also collect donated blankets and gently-used kitchen utensils.
Craft Show Fundraiser for Home Sweet Home
Saturday, November 19
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Thies Farm and Greenhouses
14101 Creve Coeur Airport Rd.
Maryland Heights, MO 63146
https://bit.ly/3ziktaH
Mount Zion United Methodist Church will have The Blessing of the Animals. Church members and leaders will also collect pet food, toys, bedding, and leashes for BiState Pet Food Pantry.
Blessing of the Animals
Saturday, October 29
10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CDT
1485 Craig Road
St. Louis, MO 63146
https://bit.ly/3DcXVcu