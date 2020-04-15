What college seniors must know entering the job market during pandeimc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What looked to be a very promising job market only months ago, came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus pandemic hit and the economy faltered.

Record numbers of people are filing for unemployment. Because of businesses folding and jobs simply going away a future that held promise for graduating college seniors only months ago is now bleak.

Davis Moore the director of career development at Fontbonne University spoke with Fox 2 with some advice for seniors on how they can set themselves up for a successful job search.

For more information visit: www.fontbonne.edu