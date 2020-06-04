Breaking News
What to consider if you're thinking about getting a divorce during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – So much of our lives have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What does a divorce mean during these difficult times? Attorney Jonathan Marks, with the Marks Law Firm says there are several unique factors to keep in mind.

A big one has to do with finances, as so many have been hit hard. Can you afford a divorce?

You may need a parenting plan that accounts for pandemic-specific issues, including travel, education, and work, particularly if a parent or household member is vulnerable to the virus.

If you want the process to move along more quickly, you will need to think of alternatives to litigation, as the courts have yet to fully open and have quite a backlog.

