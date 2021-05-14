What to expect at Grant’s Farm’s reopening

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm reopens to the public on May 28, and FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor and John Brown were there Friday morning checking out some of the cool little things that guests may not even notice.

General manager Scott Smith said Grant’s Farm used the time they were closed to make some upgrades around the park.

Those include a new Midwest dairy display where people will be educated on where milk comes from. They’ll also learn about all six breeds of dairy cows. The parakeets got an upgraded enclosure, and there are new behind-the-scenes tours.

But of course, old favorites are still there. Those include bottle feeding the baby goats and visiting the Clydesdales.

People planning on visiting Grant’s Farm on May 28 must purchase their parking in advance. This serves as a reservation. Visitors can do this online.

The park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Click here to make a reservation.