What to know ahead of renting a car for the 4th of July weekend

ST. LOUIS – Renting cars right now can be a bit tricky with car shortages and rising prices because of the pandemic.

Before you rent a car for the upcoming holiday weekend, we are getting some good tips from Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau on how to not get scammed.

Thetford said it’s important for consumers to compare prices. He also said at bbb.org, they will tell you everything they know about whatever rental car agency you’re thinking about using.

For more information, visit bbb.org.