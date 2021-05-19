What to know before choosing a financial advisor

ST. LOUIS – Setting up your financial future can be a daunting task and getting professional help from a financial planner is key.

Certified Financial Planner Travis Freeman from Moneta Group has some tips on what to look for in the right person.

Freeman said people should find out their financial planner’s credentials, affiliations, and if they are fee-only or if they work on commissions. All of this information can be found for free online.

More resources:

FINRA – https://brokercheck.finra.org/

SEC – https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/