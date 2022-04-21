ST. LOUIS – Parents need to get ready if they plan on sending their kids to camp. Demand is rising now that COVID restrictions have been eased. The Better Business Bureau advises parents to use the same caution as they would choosing a daycare program. Sarah Wetzel with the BBB explained the details. Click here for more information.
