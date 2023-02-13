ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Little Bit Foundation will celebrate all things disco at their music trivia night. Disco attire and dancing shoes are encouraged.

The Little Bit Foundation offers donations and services to underserved schoolchildren in St. Louis.



13th Annual Music Trivia

To Benefit The Little Bit Foundation

Saturday, February 25

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

St. Mary’s High School

4701 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63111

https://e.givesmart.com/events/uh4/

Trinity United Methodist Church will have a food donation drive on Saturday, February 18.

Members invite the community to bring non-perishable food items. They are also looking for personal care items. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will distribute the items.



St. Louis Area Foodbank Food Drive

Saturday, February 18

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Concord Trinity United Methodist Church

5275 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63126

Wishlist: https://www.concordtrinity.org/communityservice

Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center.

The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.

Both organizations help unhoused neighbors find shelter, permanent housing, and ongoing services.



Pizza Head

3196 South Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 266-5400

https://www.pizzahead.com/community