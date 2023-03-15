ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The St. Louis Kidney Walk will step off Sunday, March 26, at Westport Plaza. The National Kidney Foundation sponsors the walks nationwide.

Organizers say the proceeds go to research for treatments and cures of kidney diseases. They also raise money to make transplantation more accessible for all patients.

2023 St. Louis Kidney Walk

Sunday, March 26

11 a.m. CDT

Westport Plaza

111 W Port Plaza Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://www.kidneywalk.org/stlouis

St. Louis Crisis Nursery will get help from the Mix and Mingle on Thursday, March 30. Little Black Book Women in Business will take over Burger Underground.

They ask that guests bring a $5 minimum donation or an item from their wish list. Crisis Nursery offers respite care for small children and help for families facing poverty, abuse, and other stressors.

Mix & Mingle Benefitting St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Hosted by Little Black Book Women in Business

Thursday, March 30

4 – 7 p.m. CDT

Burger Underground

142 N. Main St.

St Charles, MO 63301

WISH LIST: https://www.womenoflbb.com/calendar.html

https://www.crisisnurserykids.org/

Happy 50th Anniversary to Michael and Stephanie Hudson! The two met when they were toddlers and married on March 12, 1973.

Michael supported Stephanie as she went back to school and graduated from the University of Missouri – St. Louis at 42 years old. She later served as Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association of America – Greater St. Louis Chapter.

Together, they raised a law-enforcement family, with Michael retiring from the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office as a Lieutenant after more than 30 years on the force.

Today, they live in the same house where they raised their four daughters and grandchildren in north St. Louis.