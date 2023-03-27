ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Derricca Taylor invites families living with autism to the St. Louis Zoo. She will host a ZooDay with support, education, and a fun day for kids to learn about animals. Attendees must message her for ticket information.
2nd Annual Autism Awareness Event – ZOODAY
Hosted by Derricca Taylor
Saturday, April 15
10 a.m.
Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/40I7OJH
Project Animal Freedom will gather at St. Louis Earth Day 2023. They will discuss how a plant-based diet can help save our world for future generations.
Hosted by Project Animal Freedom
Saturday, April 22
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
The Muny
1 Theatre Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/40jgF4F
https://earthday-365.org/festival/
Families can learn how data can draw companies and jobs to the St. Louis Region. Business leaders will discuss how this can bring prosperity for all neighbors, and visitors can ask questions about community impact.
Data for Good: Driving Prosperity in the St. Louis Region
Tuesday, March 28
7:30 a.m. – Noon CDT
Charles F. Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium
Washington University Olin Business School
Throop Drive & Snow Way Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3kW3fMq