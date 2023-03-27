ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Derricca Taylor invites families living with autism to the St. Louis Zoo. She will host a ZooDay with support, education, and a fun day for kids to learn about animals. Attendees must message her for ticket information.

2nd Annual Autism Awareness Event – ZOODAY

Hosted by Derricca Taylor

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m.

Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/40I7OJH

Project Animal Freedom will gather at St. Louis Earth Day 2023. They will discuss how a plant-based diet can help save our world for future generations.

2nd Annual Autism Awareness Event- ZOODAY

Hosted by Project Animal Freedom

Saturday, April 22

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

The Muny

1 Theatre Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/40jgF4F

https://earthday-365.org/festival/

Families can learn how data can draw companies and jobs to the St. Louis Region. Business leaders will discuss how this can bring prosperity for all neighbors, and visitors can ask questions about community impact.

Data for Good: Driving Prosperity in the St. Louis Region

Tuesday, March 28

7:30 a.m. – Noon CDT

Charles F. Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium

Washington University Olin Business School

Throop Drive & Snow Way Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3kW3fMq