ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can honor a fallen diabetes warrior by continuing her fight against the metabolic disorder.

Theresa Jeannette Winkler was diagnosed with type-one diabetes in her 20s. She raised money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation until her death in February 2020 at the age of 57.

Her friends and family continue the fight with a Halloween-themed fundraiser for the JDRF.

2nd Annual TJW Trivia Night

Benefits Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Saturday, November 5

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CDT

South Broadway Athletic Club

2701 S. 7th Street

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://www.tjwfoundation.org/trivia-night

You can help Youth In Need continue their mission for early-childhood education, mental healthcare access, and homelessness prevention. The group will have a fundraiser and informational session for neighbors 21 and older.

Youth In Need Fundraiser

Wednesday, October 26

6:45 p.m. CDT

International Tap House

6217 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3S8lXLx

You can find free and low-cost dental car with help from the Missouri Dental Association. Find a list of providers at https://bit.ly/3gd8e.