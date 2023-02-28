ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Black history stretches beyond February at the Missouri History Museum. The museum offers the Actions for Change virtual program for students in grades K through 12. The programs cover civil rights efforts before the 1950s, through the 1960s, and long after. The one-hour discussions are virtual.

Learn more about Actions for Change at https://bit.ly/3ZsZpcs.

The Better Business Bureau warns of charity scams using the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria as a front. Sunday, fans at a soccer match for the Turkish Besiktas team threw thousands of toys on the pitch.

These toys were for young earthquake survivors. The BBB warns that amazing gestures like these can be usurped by criminals looking to steal money from donors and the survivors who desperately need help. The agency suggests paying with a credit card, checking web addresses carefully as some scammers send links that are almost identical to those of reputable charities, and researching crowdfunding campaigns.

Donors can also see BBB Charity Reviews at https://www.bbb.org/search

The St. Louis Astronomical Society will have the Star Party at the St. Louis County Library Natural Bridge Branch. Astronomers will train visitors how to unpack, use, and pack telescopes. The library also has a telescope lending program for adults.

Star Party

Thursday, March 2

7:00 [.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

St. Louis County Library

Natural Bridge Branch

7606 Natural Bridge Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63121-4905

https://www.slcl.org/content/star-party