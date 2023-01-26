ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

MindsEye Adaptive Athletics and the Disabled Athlete Sports Association will host an Adaptive Sports Day on Saturday. MindsEye hosts beep ball events for adaptive baseball players. They welcome blind and visually impaired athletes to play goal ball, blind tennis, and blind soccer.



Adaptive Sports Day

Saturday, January 28

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

The Youth & Family Center

818 Cass Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63106

(314) 231-1147

Register at https://bit.ly/3wuhfPN



Adam Foster Fine Jewelry will host an open house to support Saint Louis Ballet. Throughout February, the jeweler will donate 10% of retail sales, custom orders, and redesign jewelry to the ballet.

Saint Louis Ballet holds performances by professionals and classes for kids and emerging performers.



Adam Foster Open House

To Benefit Saint Louis Ballet

Wednesday, February 1

6:00 p.m. CST

601 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 300

Frontenac, MO 63131

RSVP to stlouisballetgala@gmail.com

https://fosterjewelry.com/

RukaNade invites volunteers to help serve lunch at Gateway 180 Homeless Services on Saturday, January 28. Nermana Huskić founded RukaNade to help those struggling all over the world. She came to St. Louis as a child and after suriving the Bosnian war in the 1990’s.



Serving Lunch at Gateway 180

Led by RukaNade

Saturday, January 28

11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

Gateway 180 Homeless Services

1000 N. 19th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://bit.ly/3wfSbf0

https://www.rukanade.org/projects