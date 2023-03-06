ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Women of Little Black Book will gather their power as professionals to celebrate each other during Women’s History Month. These boss ladies will share their struggles and triumphs to empower others.

Also, the Troy chapter is hosting the Sharing is Beautiful, Period drive. They are fighting period poverty with donations of feminine-care products through Saturday, April 15. Several businesses signed up to be physical drop-off locations. You can find those locations and an Amazon Wish List at bit.ly/SharingisBeautiful



Become: Women’s Day of Inspiration

Wednesday, March 8

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Renaissance St. Louis ​Airport Hotel

9801 Natural Bridge Rd.

​St. Louis, MO 63134

https://www.womenoflbb.com/become.html



BJC HealthCare is looking for workers to join one of the largest employers in the St. Louis Region. Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host the career fair. BJC is looking for healthcare workers of all types, administrators, housekeepers, and more.



BJC HealthCare Career Fair

Thursday, March 23

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

St Louis, MO 63113-1411

https://bit.ly/3KZxg8T

Job openings: https://www.bjcopportunity.org/

To schedule an interview, call (314) 626-9977

Email your resume to CMcLain@UrbanLeague-STL.org

The St. Patrick’s Day Run in Downtown St. Louis doubles as an opportunity to help one of four local charities. Runners can donate a portion of their registration fees to Backstoppers, St. Patrick Center, Kids Rock Cancer, and Atlas Public Schools.



St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run

Saturday, March 11

9:00 a.m. CST

Broadway & Walnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

http://stpatsrun.com/