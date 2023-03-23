ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
A benefit concert could mean a kidney transplant for Keith Robinson, drummer for the late Chuck Berry. The Blues music community adores Robinson.
So, they are gathering around him and his family as they raise money for the lifesaving procedure. Fans who cannot attend the concert can donate to his Go Fund Me Page.
Benefit Concert to Help Keith Robinson
Sunday, March 26
3 – 7 p.m. CDT
The Tin Roof
1000 Clark Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://tinroofstlouis.com/event/keith-robinson-benefit-concert/
https://gofund.me/9ac51d8a
The St. Louis Kidney Walk will step off Sunday, March 26 at Westport Plaza. The National Kidney Foundation sponsors the walks nationwide.
Organizers say the proceeds go to research for treatments and cures of kidney diseases. They also raise money to make transplantation more accessible for all patients.
2023 St. Louis Kidney Walk
Sunday, March 26
11 a.m. CDT
Westport Plaza
111 W Port Plaza Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63146
https://www.kidneywalk.org/stlouis
The Earth Day Festival welcomes fans of the environment to Forest Park on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Families can find food trucks, science lessons, and entertainment.
Earth Day Festival
Saturday, April 22
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
The Muny
1 Theatre Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://earthday-365.org/festival/