ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

A benefit concert could mean a kidney transplant for Keith Robinson, drummer for the late Chuck Berry. The Blues music community adores Robinson.

So, they are gathering around him and his family as they raise money for the lifesaving procedure. Fans who cannot attend the concert can donate to his Go Fund Me Page.

Benefit Concert to Help Keith Robinson

Sunday, March 26

3 – 7 p.m. CDT

The Tin Roof

1000 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://tinroofstlouis.com/event/keith-robinson-benefit-concert/

https://gofund.me/9ac51d8a

The St. Louis Kidney Walk will step off Sunday, March 26 at Westport Plaza. The National Kidney Foundation sponsors the walks nationwide.

Organizers say the proceeds go to research for treatments and cures of kidney diseases. They also raise money to make transplantation more accessible for all patients.

2023 St. Louis Kidney Walk

Sunday, March 26

11 a.m. CDT

Westport Plaza

111 W Port Plaza Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://www.kidneywalk.org/stlouis

The Earth Day Festival welcomes fans of the environment to Forest Park on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Families can find food trucks, science lessons, and entertainment.

Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 22

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

The Muny

1 Theatre Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://earthday-365.org/festival/